FCC Chairman Proposes Auction Designated Entities Rule Revamp

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has circulated proposed changes to the FCC's auction competitive bidding rules for small business designated entities (DEs), including a first-ever cap on the total value of bidding credits a small business or rural provider can get.

The new rules were last updated in 2006 and if the FCC approves the changes, as is expected, they would apply to the upcoming broadcast incentive auction.

The chairman's office signaled the changes are necessary because "women- and minority-owned small businesses face an uphill battle in competing for spectrum." It also signaled the reforms would "ensure large corporations can’t game the system, bidding credits flow to small businesses and rural carriers – while revamping outdated policies that no longer serve today’s wireless marketplace."

Under these rules, Dish's joint bidding and the multi-billion dollar bidding credits its associated designated entities had applied for in the AWS-3 auction would not be allowed. The FCC has not yet ruled on those bidding credits, but the new rules cap credits at $150 million going forward.

They proposed changes—they must still be voted on—include boosting revenue thresholds for small businesses, remove the requirement that small businesses provide facilities based service to qualify for bidding credits, and "eliminates the assumption that a lease of more than 25% of the spectrum capacity of any one license to a large business requires revenue attribution to a small business."

A vote has been scheduled for the July 16 meeting.

The proposed changes include: