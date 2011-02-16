FCC Chairman Noncommittal on Possibility of MandatedSpectrum Reclamation

The toughest grilling of the Democratic FCC chairman at an

FCC oversight hearing Wednesday arguably came from the House's longest-serving

Democratic member.

At the Communications Subcommittee hearing on network

neutrality rules and a few other topics, Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), known for

blunt questions and the expectation of one-word responses, pressed FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski on whether the FCC would mandate a broadcaster move off

spectrum.

Citing the National Broadband Plan's statement that the

ability to clear and re-auction spectrum would be an "appropriate

tool" if a voluntary process stalls. The FCC has proposed reclaiming 120

MHz of broadcast spectrum through channel repacking, sharing and voluntary givebacks,

with the incentive being compensating them out of the auctioning of that

reclaimed spectrum for advanced wireless. Congress must first provide the

authority to use some of those funds for the payments--which the White House

supports.

Dingell asked whether that language meant the commission

would forcefully take spectrum from broadcasters if too few participate in

voluntary auctions, "yes or no."

"We haven't addressed that question," Genachowski said.

"We've proposed a win-win-win incentive auctions that will free up

billions of dollars and bring market incentives into spectrum allocations,

helping give this country what it needs--a lot more spectrum for mobile

broadband."

Dingell pressed on. "You are going to have a voluntary

spectrum auction," he said. "How is it going to be voluntary if there is

pressure placed on the holders of this spectrum by the commission?"

The chairman said it was because the auctions would rely on

market incentives, allowing the market to set a price for licensees to choose

between continuing what they were doing or take the offer. Dingell said it sounded

more like a bank holdup, with a gun pointed at the teller's head. "We know

that you're going to voluntarily give us this money and if you don't we

are going to shoot you."

"Only if the free market is a bank holdup,"

Genachowski said.

"I'll let you know I have some dark suspicions on this

matter," Dingell responded.

"Do you believe that a broadcaster who does not

participate in voluntary incentive auctions should be forced to relinquish its

current spectrum allocation, yes or no?" Dingell asked again, then cut off

the chairman as he began his answer with a doff of the cap to the importance of

broadcasting and made the point that Congress is still looking at providing

that authority. Dingell cut him off with a comment about "contemplating your

navel," and asked him and the other commissioners to respond in writing.