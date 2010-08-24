FCC Chairman: More People Need to Make Broadband National Priority

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski said Tuesday that some people still aren't treating

broadband as a national priority, and pointed to the recent decision

on the FCC's annual broadband access report as an example.



Genachowski was addressing a broadband summit at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis hosted by Minnesota

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.



He conceded that participants at a broadband summit would be expected to agree that broadband is a priority, but said: "I do

want you to know that is not the uniform opinion in Washington or in our state governments."



The FCC, in its most recent report (issued last month) on whether broadband access was being provided in a timely and

reasonable way,

concluded for the first time that it was not. The reaction to that conclusion was divided along the same policy lines that

separate the two sides of the network neutrality debate.



The FCC, per the Telecommunications Act of 1996, has to regularly report on the state of broadband. This was the sixth

report following five that concluded deployment was timely and reasonable. But this is a new chairman and the report had

some new ground rules, including what speed of service qualified and with a tighter definition of where it was available.



The result, said the FCC, did not meet the congressional standard of timely and reasonable for "all" Americans.

Genachowski said that in contrast to past reports, in which the FCC looked at broadband and said, "yes, everything's fine," he came to a far different conclusion after looking at the most recent report with his staff.

"I said 'this is crazy.' We see how other countries

are moving, we see the challenges, the answer is 'No,'" Genachowski said, adding that one would have thought that conclusion would have been

"unanimous and without criticism....That was a 3-2 vote." The conclusion was criticized by many in industry as well as the

dissenting commissioners, who said they were troubled by the failing grade.

"[P]people in this room understand about the importance of broadband to small businesses, to our economy, to healthcare and

public safety...[but] we're in the early innings in terms of having it really become a national priority," the chairman said, adding that more people have to understand that standing still is moving backwards.

Klobuchar and Genachowski both cited figures showing that the U.S. was falling behind in broadband deployment and innovation. The

chairman cited one study that showed the U.S. had dropped from 15th to 18th in the world, even since the National Broadband

Plan was released last March. While he said that some have criticized the study for not comparing apples to apples, he said that

even discounted by half, it was "not good enough."



Both also pledged their support for an open Internet, with Genachowski saying there needed to be a framework in place to

insure it. Currently the FCC is contemplating his proposed framework of applying some Title II regulations to broadband

access.



Also at the forum was Communications Workers of America Minnesota State Council president Tim Lovaasen . CWA is currently participating in talks to find a targeted

legislative fix to clarify the FCC's broadband regulatory authority, which is what the chairman is trying to do

with the Title II approach. Lovaasen put in a pitch for that targeted approach, which he said should affirm the FCC open Internet

guidelines, add transparency and nondiscrimination provisions (as the FCC has proposed in a separate network neutrality

rulemaking) and make allowances for reasonable network management. He said that the NAACP, Urban League and AFL-CIO also

support that approach.

Genachowski talked more broadly of the rising costs of digital exclusion, including for those looking for jobs or more

affordable healthcare. He said that freedoms of expression, of access to government, and solutions for healthcare, education

and public safety all rely on a robust and healthy broadband ecosystem.

The chairman

said that there are two sets of problems with broadband: one is that part

of the country--over 24 million people--don't have the infrastructure for broadband

even if they wanted to connect. The other is that the

66% adoption rate for those who can connect is still too low. The goal, Genachowski said, is fast, affordable and open broadband, and that "Internet

freedom" is essential to consumers, entrepreneurs, and small

businesses. He said that Intenret users, not ISPS, should be deciding

what content and services they get, and that entrepreneurs and

innovators need to be able to access an open Internet if they are to

"participate and thrive."



Klobuchar said

the three pillars for expanding access are 1) making sure it remains

open, secure and accessible; 2) that it is expanded in a way

that strengthens the economy and stimulates jobs, and 3) that it

encourages investment in streamlined infrastructure, which will require

collaboration between government and industry, something Lovaasen also

emphasized.



Minneapolis has become a summer destination for Democratic FCC Commissioners of late. Last week, Michael Copps and Mignon

Clyburn (the other two majority votes in the 3-2 decision on broadband) were in the city for a public forum on

Internet access.