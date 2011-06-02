FCC Chairman: Baker Told Us SheMight be Talking With Comcast/NBCU About Job

According to FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski, Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker contacted the General

Counsel's office on April 13 to ask what she should do if she "entered

into exploration of employment with NBCUniversal," and by April 18 had

recused herself from any matters that would directly bear on NBCU or Comcast.

That is according to a response to

House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) posted on the FCC's

web site Thursday dated May 26.

Issa had asked for info on Baker's move given her vote on the

Comcast/NBCUniversal deal in January. Though he had said it did not appear

there had been any ethical violations, "because only a short time has

passed since the Comcast-NBCUniversal merger, it is imperative that the public

can trust the integrity of the process."

Baker has said that she followedall ethics rules

and had resused herself from all votes, not just any that might affect Comcast

or NBCU. Comcast EVP David Cohen has said publicly

that the company hired FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker because she is a

"rare talent," in the telecom space; that both she and Comcast

followed ethics rules; that the timing was because she was likely about to be

renominated and NBCU had just had an opening on its Washington team.

The opening was the departure of

Bob Okun--announced April 15--who opened his own consulting government

relations firm with Comcast/NBC as his first client.

Okun's departure followed the hiring of former National Cable &

Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow as president of

Comcast/NBCU Washington.