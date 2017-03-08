FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Names New Staffers

Nathan Learner, who has been outreach manager and senior fellow at free market think tank the R Street Institute has been named policy advisor to FCC chairman Ajit Pai. Carlos Minnix will be a staff assistant.

At R Street, Learner was in charge of government relations and wrote about new tech, innovation policy and public safety, according to the chairman's office.

Minnix has been a staff assistant in the spectrum enforcement division of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau.

Pai took over as chairman Jan. 23.