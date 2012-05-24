FCC Chair Responds to Grassley Criticisms of Transparency

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski defended the FCC's openness

and transparency Thursday against charges by Sen. Charles Grassley that the FCC

was one of the worst agencies at complying with document requests.

That came at the press conference following the FCC's first

meeting with its two new commissioners, whose appointments Grassley had blocked

for months claiming the FCC was stonewalling his document requests.

In a floor statement this week, Grassley said: "In over

thirty years of conducting oversight I can say that when it comes to providing

documents to Congress, the FCC is one of the worst federal agencies I have ever

seen."

"We have shown in many different ways our commitment to

transparency," the chairman said. He pointed out that Rep. Darrell Issa

(R-Calif.) had recently issued a report card grading a number of federal

agencies on their compliance with FOIA and that the FCC had gotten an A.

"We will continue to cooperate and to be transparent as we have

been."

The FCC had declined to provide documents relating to its

LightSquared waiver directly to Grassley because he was not the chair of one of

its oversight committees, but did provide LightSquared documents in response to

FOIA requests and in response to a request by House Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.)