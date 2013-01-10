FCC Chair Recommending Rules for More Resilient 911

According to a high-level FCC official on

background, the FCC Thursday will release its report on communications failures

in last summer's Derecho storm and -- in concert with that report -- FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski will announce plans to produce new rules to

strengthen the resiliency of nationwide 911 communications.

According

to the source, the report points out that the storm resulted in 22 deaths and

left millions without power, as well as some 2 million people unable to reach

911 due to disruption in communications.

The

report says those communications failures came in large part due to avoidable

planning and system failures, including the lack of working backup power. The

report concluded that the 911 problems could have been avoided if companies had

simply followed industry best practices and guidance.

The

report calls those failures unacceptable and recommends the FCC take steps to

insure that service providers 1) conduct audits of 911 circuits; 2) have

adequate backup power and regularly maintain and test their systems; 3) have

"adequate" network monitoring; and 4) have a more specific

responsibility to notify call centers about communications breakdowns. The

FCC's investigation found that 77 call serving over 3.6 million people lost

some connectivity.

The

report also says next generation IP-based 911 should improve reliability and

performance.

FCC

officials would not comment on the report's section on broadcasting, but

sources say it generally gives the medium props for its lack of communications

failures.