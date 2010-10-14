FCC Chair Hoping For Retrans Deals

Without naming any names, FCC Chairman Julius

Genachwoski said Thursday the FCC continued to talk with the parties involved

in ongoing retransmission consent negotiations--that would include prominently

Fox and Cablevision--and that he was hoping the two sides would come to an

agreement.

"We will work with the different parties to

try and encourage deals being done in a timely way," he said.

The deadline for the Fox/Cable vision deal is Oct.

15.

The chairman, responding to a question at a press

conference following the FCC's monthly public meeting, said he continued to be

concerned about the impact on consumers of those impasses and that the FCC

continued to "push for greater information and notice" of potential

programming disruptions.

Asked to elaborate, he pointed to the retrans

impasses at the end of last year. He said one of the challenges was the

possibility that signals might be pulled on a Friday of the New Year's weekend

before some "compelling" programming aired (college bowl games in

particular).

Sinclair and Mediacom eventually came to a deal

without any programming disruptions that could have meant some football fans

missing their local college team bowl games. But Genachowski is concerned that

viewers aren't getting sufficient information about the possibilities of losing

programming and what their options are.

But he also said he thought that all the parties

involved "understand that there are real risks of not reaching a

deal." One of those risks is congressional pressure on the FCC to step in.

The commission earlier this year solicited comment

on changes to the retrans system proposed in a petition for rulemaking by cable

companies, satellite operators and others, but has not taken any action on the

request.