FCC Chair Hits Road to Talk Digital Divide

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be in Arizona and Nevada this week to talk about closing the digial divide, including on tribal lands.



The chairman has said the issue will be a major focus of his tenure.



His agenda includes a meeting with Navajo Nation President Russel Begaye and others on Aug. 22, a roundtable in Phoenix Aug. 23 with Governor Doug Ducey, and an infrastructure discussion with Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) on Aug. 24.



He will also be meeting with local broadcasters on the trip, according to his office.