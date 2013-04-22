FCC Chair Genachowski Stands By David Ortiz
FCC chairman Julius Genachowski signaled that he did not
have a problem with an adjectival epithetic on broadcast TV, at least not when
it came during a moving tribute to the victims on the Boston Marathon bombing.
At a Red Sox game Saturday, following a pregame tribute to
both victims and heroes, Sox star David Ortiz stepped to the mic and said
"This is our [expletive] city, and nobody is going to dictate our
freedom," he said. "Stay strong."
It was an adjectival exclamation of joy "[same
expletive] brilliant" that helped launch the FCC's indecency crackdown
when it came from Bono on a Fox awards show a decade ago. But this is a new
FCC, and the chairman has signaled he is not interested in policing every stray
remark. Of course, he almost certainly won't have the opportunity since he is
exiting the FCC in the next few weeks.
Even so, Genachowski tweeted his support for the
unplanned outburst: "David Ortiz spoke from the heart at today's Red Sox
game. I stand with Big Papi and the people of Boston - Julius," read the
tweet on the official FCC account.
