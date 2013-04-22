FCC Chair Genachowski Stands By David Ortiz

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski signaled that he did not

have a problem with an adjectival epithetic on broadcast TV, at least not when

it came during a moving tribute to the victims on the Boston Marathon bombing.





At a Red Sox game Saturday, following a pregame tribute to

both victims and heroes, Sox star David Ortiz stepped to the mic and said

"This is our [expletive] city, and nobody is going to dictate our

freedom," he said. "Stay strong."





It was an adjectival exclamation of joy "[same

expletive] brilliant" that helped launch the FCC's indecency crackdown

when it came from Bono on a Fox awards show a decade ago. But this is a new

FCC, and the chairman has signaled he is not interested in policing every stray

remark. Of course, he almost certainly won't have the opportunity since he is

exiting the FCC in the next few weeks.





Even so, Genachowski tweeted his support for the

unplanned outburst: "David Ortiz spoke from the heart at today's Red Sox

game. I stand with Big Papi and the people of Boston - Julius," read the

tweet on the official FCC account.