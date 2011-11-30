FCC Chair Defends Release of Draft AT&T–T-Mobile Report

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski indicated Wednesday that

the FCC did not release a staff report detailing its objections to the

AT&Tâ€“T-Mobile deal to reduce the deal's chances at the Justice Department,

but because it was always meant to be public and to release it was only fair to

all parties. AT&T has argued the release of the draft report was improper.

The report, which was released even though the FCC

withdrew the merger application at AT&T's request, questioned the premise

that AT&T's upgrade of its mobile wireless service would create jobs. A

reporter asked the chairman at a press conference after the FCC's public

meeting Wednesday whether that presumed job creation wasn't also part of the

FCC's presumption in pushing for a national broadband plan and spectrum

auctions.

Genachowski said they were two different situations. One

was a horizontal merger with billions of dollars of claimed efficiencies, and

the other modernization of programs to get broadband to millions of people who

don't already have it. FCC staffers in a briefing on the report the day before

had also made the point that there was a difference between job claims from

simply boosting speeds and ones from going from no broadband to broadband.

Asked whether the FCC released the report as a way to

decrease the odds that the deal would be approved by Justice, Genachowski said

that the report was released because it had been "developed for public

release in an important matter that remains highly relevant." He pointed

out that AT&T had signaled it planned to re-file the application at a later

date. "The FCC still has the responsibility ultimately to approve any

transaction," he said. "The reasons to release it were fairness to

all the parties that have participated in the proceeding, and transparency."

Genachowski said he would not speculate on what might

happen next with the deal.

AT&T has taken issue with the release of the report,

arguing that its withdrawal of the application should have ended the FCC's

participation.

"The FCC has recognized that it is required by its own

rules to dismiss our merger application. This makes all the more troubling

their decision to nonetheless release a preliminary staff report on the

merger," said AT&T senior EVP Jim Cicconi in a statement Tuesday after

the report was published online. "This report is not an order of the FCC

and has never been voted on. It is simply a staff draft that raises

questions of fact that were to be addressed in an administrative hearing, a

hearing which will not now take place. It has no force or effect under

law, which raises questions as to why the FCC would choose to release it. The

draft report has also not been made available to AT&T prior to today, so we

have had no opportunity to address or rebut its claims, which makes its release

all the more improper. "