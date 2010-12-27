FCC, CBS Continue To Battle Over Janet Jackson Reveal

The FCC, backed by the Justice Department, says that

broadcasters give up full First Amendment status when they get a government

license, and so should be subject to government regulation of swearing and

nudity when kids could be watching.

That was the gist of the FCC's supplemental brief to the

Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which is reviewing its earlier decision that

the FCC's $550,000 fine of CBS for Janet Jackson's partially exposed breast on

the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show broadcast was arbitrary and capricious.

The Third Circuit had sought input on whether, if CBS was

found to have knowledge of the "reveal," the FCC should be applying

the criminal or civil recklessness standard. The FCC argues it should be the latter,

which would mean CBS could be culpable even if it was not aware of what Jackson

and Justin Timberlake were going to do, so long as it should have been aware.

The criminal recklessness standard applies only if CBS had been aware of the

risk and chose to disregard it.

CBS argued that the First Amendment implications of

content regulations on speech requires a heightened scrutiny comparable to

the criminal liability standard, but the FCC said no. "Although

broadcasters engage in speech, they are not like other speakers. A broadcast

licensee is ‘granted the free and exclusive use of a limited and valuable part

of the public domain,' in exchange for which it agrees to be ‘burdened by

enforceable public obligations,' including the obligation not to broadcast

indecent material," the commission said, quoting language from

previous court decisions.

As a fallback, the FCC said that if the court did not agree

with its interpretation, it should remand the decision back to the commission.

It has already asked the court to do so, saying it wanted to do moreinvestigating to establish that CBS's violation was willful.

"CBS neither knew of nor approved the broadcast

involving the material at issue. Consequently, the Court should vacate the

forfeiture," CBS said in its filing last week. But it argued that the

FCC's fine must be thrown out whether or not the standard is criminal or civil

recklessness.

CBS wants the court to vacate the fine, but if it does not,

it says the court should consider the Constitutional questions. "The Court

should thus address the First Amendment issues raised by the forfeiture,

particularly in light of the FCC's zeal to prolong its investigation on

remand," said CBS.

The Supreme Court is expected to eventually have to weigh in

on the FCC's indecency enforcement regime, given its decision to overturn a lower

court's ruling, in the Fox case, that the FCC's fleeting profanity enforcement

was arbitrary and capricious. The court then remanded the Third Circuit's

similar finding against the FCC's indecency fine of CBS for fleeting nudity.

It is that court's review that occasioned the request for

more info on the standard of recklessness.