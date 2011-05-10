FCC, Carriers, Launch Mobile AlertSystem

The FCC Tuesday unveiled a mobile-device based emergency

alert system being rolled out in New York, with plans for a nationwide

implementation of the PLAN (Personal

Localized Alerting Network), which will send text-like messages to subs.

FEMA will aggregate the alerts from federal, state and local

governments and send them over a "secure interface" to wireless

providers, which will send them to customers.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was in New

York Tuesday for the announcement of the service,

which will deliver geographically targeted alerts to customers of

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, the top four wireless carriers.

The alerts, which will require specially enabled handsets,

will be ready to roll in New York

by the end of the year, with the rest of the nation following at least a

half-year later. That beats the April 2012 deployment date for a service set by

Congress, Verizon pointed out Tuesday.

"Communications technology - and in particular mobile

broadband - has the potential to revolutionize emergency response," said

FCC Chairman Genachowski.

"PLAN ensures that

emergency alerts will not get stalled by user congestion, which can happen with

standard mobile voice and texting services," the FCC said in

announcing the alert service. "Authorized government officials can send

messages, which participating wireless providers then push using their cell

towers to enabled mobile devices in a targeted geographic area."

The PLAN will also go by

another name: CMAS, or the Commercial Mobile Alert Service.

"Since the alerts are geographically targeted, they

will reach the right people, at the right time, with the right messages,"

said Genachowski.

The issue of companies tracking mobile cell phone

location information has been a big issue on Capitol Hill, including in a

Senate hearing Tuesday, but an FCC source speaking on background said the

service does not track location, but sends the alerts to subscribers in range

of the cell towers in an affected area.

Not surprisingly, the companies participating in the alerts

were celebrating the high-profile partnership.

"T-Mobile is proud to work with the FCC and FEMA to announce

the launch of a national emergency alerting service," said T-Mobile in a

statement. "[W]e will start making PLAN-enabled

devices available by this August, with the majority of our new handsets PLAN

capable in 2012," the company said, as will the other carriers.

"This project is a great example of the government and

private sectors coming together to accomplish something for the public good,"

said Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg, who said Verizon would also deploy the

service in Washington by year's

end.

The system is another response to the communications

deficits on display during the 9/11 attacks.

"PLAN could make a

tremendous difference during disasters like the recent tornadoes in Alabama

where minutes - or even seconds - of extra warning could make the difference

between life and death." He has a shout out to TV and radio for their

emergency alert role, but suggested they needed help. "TV and radio will

continue to play an essential role in providing critical emergency

information," he said, "but a multi-platform alerting system will

give us the ability to get information to people wherever they are on whatever

device they are using at the time."

The National Association of Broadcasters, which has used

broadcasters' emergency information role in defending its spectrum against

reclamation for use by the above-mentioned wireless carriers--was not ready to

cede that ground.

"We're pleased that cell phone carriers plan to

live up to their promise to Congress five years ago to implement an emergency

alert messaging system," said NAB

spokesman Dennis Wharton. "However, when a cellular network goes down,

customers will still be unable to access these 90-character warnings. As was

evidenced in Alabama and other

parts of the South just two weeks ago, there is no communications system that

matches the life-saving immediacy of a local broadcast signal."