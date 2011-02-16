FCC:Cable Rates Rise; NCTA: Data 'Largely Irrelevant'

According to the FCC's just-released cable rate report, the

average monthly price for expanded basic cable service was $52.97 in 2008,

the most recent period for which it has data, up 5.9% from the previous

12-month period and compared to a 0.1% increase in the Consumer Price Index.

The commission found that operators' programming expenses

increased by 8% a month from $16.35 in 2007 to $17.67 in 2008. The FCC also

found that for the 14 years it has been measuring cable rates, they have gone

up 134% (6.3% compound annual increase), vs. 39% (2.4% compound) for the

CPI.

But at a per-channel reckoning, the price of cable had only

gone up 11 cents between 1995 and 2009, an increase of 18% and a compound

increase of 1.2% per year.

In a reversal from previous studies, the price of expanded

basic was slightly more, and the increase slightly larger, in areas where the

FCC had determined there was effective competition. For those areas, the price

was $52.96 per month, vs. $52.10 for areas where no effective competition finding

had been made.

The FCC chalks that change up primarily to the fact that the

number of those effective competition markets more than doubled from 3,205

to 7,034, the majority of those due to DBS market share that topped 15%.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

issues. "Since the majority of cable customers subscribe to multiple

services, the data is largely irrelevant because it doesn't reflect the actual

consumer experience," said NCTA in response. "Most cable

customers subscribe to digital cable and other services so they are enjoying a

bundled discount plus have hundreds of channels and other interactive features

to choose from. When you consider that total TV viewing continues to rise year

after year, consumers are clearly demonstrating that they enjoy their video

service."

The study found that operators were offering the triple play

package of phone, net and video to over 90% of their customers, and that 25%

take that package, while 28% take the double play of video and Internet.

There are still few takers for the "family

friendly" programming packages offered to 47% of subs, according to the

survey. Those were created by operators in response to calls for unbundling

family programming from more adult fare. According to the FCC, only one half of

one percent took them up on the offer.

The FCC highlighted the following in its conclusion:

"Expanded basic cable prices increased by 5.9 percent

for the 12 months ending January 1, 2009. This compares to a 0.1 percent

increase in general inflation as measured by the CPI (All Items). Compared to

the overall average price charged by operators in the effective competition

communities, average prices were lowest (9.6 percent lower) for rival operators

in communities with at least two wireline operators and highest (1.2

percent higher) when a finding was granted based on DBS market share exceeding

the 15 percent threshold established by the statute. The price of

expanded basic service historically has increased at a compound average annual

rate of 6.3 percent over the 14-year period from 1995-2009, just above the

one-year 2009 increase of 5.9 percent. In comparison, general inflation as

measured by the CPI (All Items) increased at a compound annual rate of 2.4

percent over the same 14-year period."

NCTA's takeaways:

"About two-thirds of customers subscribe to at least

two services from their cable provider," and "[a]bout one-third

of cable customers subscribe to the triple play of broadband, video, and voice services

which includes discounts for purchasing multiple services."