FCC Bureau Recommends Second Test of EAS

The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has

concluded in a new report that the Emergency Alert System (EAS) is basically

sound, while conceding there are some problems and recommending another test.

The report incorporates the takeaways from the Nov. 9, 2011,

nationwide test of the EAS system. The FCC identifies broadcasting as "the

one communications media platform likely to continue operating" in the

event of a catastrophic event where access to electrical power and

communications systems may be "significantly degraded or even

eliminated."

The FCC says broadcasters and cable operators in general

reported "widespread successful propagation" of the emergency alert

code, "a result corroborated by cable operators and other EAS participants,

who experienced similar success."

The FCC defined success both as most participants receiving

and transmitting the code, but also as identifying problems before they became

issues in the event of a real alert. "The first-ever nationwide EAS test

was a success in that it demonstrated that the national EAS would generally

perform as designed, if activated," said the bureau. "At the same

time, the test shined a bright light on several areas -- systemic and local --

requiring improvement."

An EAS alert has never been activated by the president and

has never been tested nationwide -- not to be confused with the thousands of

local alerts and warnings issued each year related to severe weather, child

abductions and other local emergencies.

Among the problems, most of which the FCC said were traced

to equipment issues with individual participants, were:

"Widespread poor audio quality nationwide; Lack of a Primary Entry Point (PEP) in the area to provide a direct connection

to FEMA; Use of alternatives to PEP-based EAN distribution [EAN is the Emergency

Alert Notification code that activates the presidentially-triggered alert]; The inability of some EAS Participants either to receive or retransmit

the EAN; Short test length; andAnomalies in EAS equipment programming and operation."

The bureau says that before the FCC conducts that second

nationwide test, it should launch a rulemaking examining equipment performance

and seek comment on any necessary changes to the rules; encourage states to

review/update their EAS plans; begin a rulemaking proceeding on possible

changes to EAS plan rules and work with FEMA to develop best practices and

other educational materials for cable operators, TV stations and other

participants.

As to ramping up a second test, it says the FCC

should begin a rulemaking on any operational EAS test issues left open from

previous EAS orders, like use of a test code that would allow for a "less

disruptive" test, developing a new reporting database to improve electronic

filing of test results and encourage the White House to reconvene the Federal

EAS Test Working Group.