FCC: Broadcasters Can File Anonymously on Spectrum Auctions

The FCC wants broadcasters to know that they can file

anonymous comments on the commission's proposed framework for incentive

spectrum auctions.

In a public notice, the FCC told broadcasters that its rules

allow for anonymous comment so long as they have an attorney of record, and

even without one they can seek a waiver of that requirement.

The legislation creating the auctions recognized that, for

business reasons, broadcasters might not want to signal they were interested in

selling some or all of their spectrum, and so required the FCC not to identify

the bidders publicly.

In that spirit, the FCC recognized that some commenters

might not want to be associated with the issues or questions they raise.

"We want to encourage those broadcasters interested in

auction participation to raise issues of specific concern to them regarding the

incentive auction process so that we may develop a robust record to assist us

in devising auction-related rule," the FCC said in the notice for those

providing comment. "At the same time, we recognize that broadcasters may

have legitimate reasons for not wanting to disclose their potential interest in

reverse auction participation."

It was a reminder, rather than any change of policy. But the

FCC also said it wants commenters to provide enough information so that the

public can gauge where they are coming from policy-wise if not identity-wise.

"We request that any broadcaster filing anonymously

provide sufficient basic information to enable to Commission and the public to

understand and evaluate the positions it takes in its comments. Such

information may include, for example, the market tier in which the station

operates and whether it is network-affiliated or independent."

Former Disney and News Corp. exec and lobbyist for

independent stations Preston Padden is representing some 25 major market

stations who he says have expressed interest in participating in the auction.