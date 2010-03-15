FCC Broadband Plan: House To Hold Hearing March 25

The House Communications & Internet Subcommittee will hold its "first" hearing on the national broadband plan March 25. All five FCC commissioners have been invited.

That is according to House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.). Waxman broke the news in a statement generally praising the FCC's effort to come up with a comprehensive and "forward-looking" report.

The FCC is geared to a 10 years plan for ubiquitous high-speed broadband.

The FCC is scheduled to officially unveil the plan Tuesday, but reaction began pouring in as details of the plan were reported in various venues and an embargo on other details was lifted.

According to a

source, the Senate Commerce Committee is looking at March 23 as a

possible date for its broadband plan hearing.