FCC Broadband Plan: Genachowski to Appear at Senate Hearing

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will be the only witness at next week's hearing on the national broadband plan in the Senate Commerce Committee.

The hearing has been slated for Tuesday, March 23, at 2:30, according to an e-mail alert Friday.

On the House side, all the commissioners have been invited to a March 25 hearing on the plan, which the FCC officially unveiled this week.

A hearing will also be held in the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship within the next few weeks, according to its chairman.