FCC Broadband Plan: Clyburn Warns of Potential Diversity Harm from Spectrum Reclamation

Broadcasters' concerns about spectrum reclamation were

echoed by a bipartisan duo at the FCC's public meeting announcing its national

broadband plan March 16, with Democrat Mignon Clyburn warning that "a plan

that would further decimate the prospects for women and minority owners is

untenable."

In public statements at the meeting, FCC Commissioner Robert

McDowell detailed a number of ways to free up more spectrum short of moving

broadcasters off the band. Those included 1) more efficient use of spectrum by

both wireless broadcasters and users of the so-called "white spaces"

between TV channels; 2) bringing more underused or unused government spectrum

to auction; and 3) encouraging broadcasters to lease some of their spectrum,

which they are already allowed to do under FCC rules. "Focusing on this statutorily permissible

and voluntary mechanism for leasing parts of the airwaves may be an easier path

to accelerating deployment of advanced wireless services than more coercive

means," he suggested.

The FCC is looking to encourage, or some would argue coerce,

broadcasters into giving up between a third and a half of their remaining

spectrum holdings for wireless broadband. While the plan is billed as voluntary, it

might also include an involuntary re-packing of broadcasters now using channels

2-51 to channels 2-45 to get back 36 MHz of space at the outset.

Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn sounded a more direct

warning about taking broadcast spectrum without first understanding the impact

of that move on news and information and minority and smaller-market

broadcasters.

While Clyburn agreed that if broadcasters didn't need some

spectrum, it could be used for other purposes, she was not shy about her

reservations regarding the FCC's proposal.

"While the plan acknowledges the current public

interest mandates and goals of broadcast spectrum, it does not contain a

rigorous analysis of the practical implications of its proposed actions on the

public interest," she said. "This is a serious concern given that the

broadcast spectrum is the lone spectrum through which our nation's public

interest goals are effectuated."

"Likewise, the plan does not study the impact that a

spectrum sell-off would have on women and minority-owned broadcast television

stations. It is certainly possible, if not likely, that the stations most

amenable to accept the buyout would be those few owners. It is no mystery how

poorly these groups are represented among the media ownership ranks...In my view,

we may be doing the country a disservice if our actions left Americans relying

on over-the-air television with only the major networks at the expense of

smaller stations serving niche audiences who rely on them for their news and

information."

The FCC's top broadband advisor, Blair Levin, has said that

he did not expect the top five or six stations doing news and public affairs

programming in larger markets would be giving up spectrum, but that there were

other, smaller, stations that would be. His point was that the FCC could free

up spectrum while still preserving the public interest value of broadcasting.

But Clyburn was looking for more assurances that

broadcasting was not being overlooked in a rush to load the latest app. "I

am very concerned about sacrificing an essential service to our communities in

favor of new apps that have nothing to do with ensuring that we can have

meaningful access to the news and information critical to our daily

lives," she said. "It is unclear at this point whether the Internet

can currently replace these trusted sources."