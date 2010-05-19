FCC Brings in Flynn to Manage Comcast/NBCU Merger Review

The FCC has named John Flynn as the outside executive it is bringing in to manage its vetting of the Comcast/NBCU merger review.

Flynn has been executive VP of ICO Global Communications, a wireless broadband executive and attorney, formerly with Wilmer Hale.

“I am delighted that John has joined our team to help drive the agency’s review of this major proposed transaction,” said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement. “The FCC staff has been working hard to analyze all issues presented by the proposed merger, and John’s legal expertise and broad experience will help to ensure that the Commission’s review is thorough, fair, and efficient.”

Flynn is also a former clerk to two Supreme Court Justices, Byron White and John Paul Stevens.

Flynn's official title is senior counsel to the chairman for transactions. He will head up the team reviewing the merger, with the input of an inter-bureau steering committee.

According to his bio on the ICO Web site, Flynn was counsel to Wilmer Hale from July 2003 to April 2006, with a focus on intellectual property and communications law. His credits also include managing the legal deparment of software company Commerce One and serving VP or government affairs for Star Broadband.

Flynn comes aboard starting Monday, according to a commission source. Flynn's title suggests his advice could extend beyond the Comcast/NBCU deal, so it was unclear whether he would be pressed into service to oversee the vetting of any other transaction that might come before the commission. A spokeswoman for the chairman had no comment on that prospect.