FCC Boasts About The Positives Of The DTV Transition

Having warned viewers about various possible problems and challenges with the DTV transition, from reception and coverage area issues to emergency communications, the FCC turned in its "3 days and counting" alert accentuating the positive.

Saying the transition was more than just a "technical formality," the commission billed it as a dramatic change that will transform the viewing experience and usher in a new age of TV.

That includes better picture and sound quality, it crowed, as well as more channels and program options and choices.

"This will mean many more programming choices for consumers – imagine your favorite local meteorologist having his own channel 24/7 or that same station devoting a channel to only children’s programming," the FCC said.

It also talked up the uses of reclaimed analog spectrum for emergency and advanced wireless uses.