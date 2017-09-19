FCC: Auction Repack Reports Due Oct. 10

The FCC is reminding affected TV stations that their first post-auction repack status report is due next month.



In a public notice, the Incentive Auction Task Force and Media Bureau reminded all TV stations that are changing channels in the repack that their reports are due next month.



Stations have to file quarterly reports starting the first full quarter following the FCC's release of the closing and channel assignment public notice, which was issued on April 13.



That makes the first deadline Oct. 10. Almost a thousand (957) TV stations will have to move to new channels in the post-auction repack.



The reports have to include what specific progress stations have recorded in building out post-auction facilities between July 1, 2017 and Sept. 30.