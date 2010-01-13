FCC Asks For Responses to Letter on Online Privacy

The FCC has put out what will almost certainly be one of its

last comment requests for the national broadband plan, given its decision

Wednesday to set a final comment date (including reply comments) of Jan. 27.

It asked Wednesday for responses to a letter from the Center

for Democracy and Technology calling on the FCC to launch a notice of inquiry

(NOI) into online privacy and the use of personal information and the impact

privacy concerns could have on broadband adoption.

While the FCC did not launch an NOI, it did ask for comment

by Jan. 22. Given that Jan. 27 deadline

for replying to everything, that would leave five days for replies to this

request for comment.