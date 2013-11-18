FCC Asks For Reform Report Input By Dec. 2

The staffer FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has charged with a report on possible FCC reforms has reached out to the public for its input, and she needs to hear from them by Dec. 2.



One of Wheeler's first actions as chairman was to put special counsel Diane Cornell in charge of the report — due by the end of the year.



In a blog posting Monday, Cornell outlined some of the issues she wanted responses to and reached out in particular beyond the K Street corridor of usual industry and activist input for suggestions on how the FCC could do its job better.



She also said that comments on "specific proceedings" should be filed in the docket and not in response to this blog post, which should be e-mailed to innovation@fcc.gov



"We know that stakeholders who interact with the FCC will have many thoughts on substantive reforms that the agency should undertake," Cornell said, "but for this effort, we are particularly interested in your ideas and insights to improve the efficiency of the process at the FCC."



Cornell identified the following about which the FCC is looking for suggestions for "concrete steps."



"Streamline, update and eliminate inefficient, outdated or duplicative processes;

"Improve the effectiveness of communications between the public and the FCC;

"Make information collections and reports more focused, transparent and relevant;

"Expand the overall transparency of the workings of the agency; and

"Any other ideas to improve the focus, speed and efficiency of the FCC's workflows."



To be able to meet the end-of-December deadline, Cornell wants to hear from people ASAP, but no later than Dec. 2.