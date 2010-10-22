FCC Asks Fox and Cablevision to Defend Negotiations

The FCC has asked both Cablevision and Fox to explain by

Monday, Oct. 25, how their negotiations square with the law that

requires them to be "in good faith."

The commission also wants each side to provide any evidence against the other side if they have it.

In a letter to News Corp. President Chase Carey and

Cablevision President James Dolan, FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake said

that the FCC has defined good faith barginaing as "conducted in an

atmosphere of honesty, purpose and clarity of process."

Lake wants each to describe how they are satisfying that

requirement in the context of their retransmission consent battle. "In

particular, we request that you describe with specificity what has

transpired since you initially began your negotiations,

and detail the efforts your company is making to end the current

impasse.

"As you know," he concluded, "your contract dispute

extends beyond just Fox and Cablevision. Indeed, it affects millions of

innocent consumers who expect to watch their preferred broadcast

programming without interruption. We urge you to place

the interests of these consumers first and conclude your negotiations

promptly."

"We welcome the FCC's intervention," said Cablevision spokesman

Charles Scheuler. "Whether through FCC action, binding arbitration or

any other means, the time

has come for News Corp to end the Fox blackout of 3 million Cablevision

households."

A Fox spokesman had no comment on the request or whether it would be alleging any bad faith, beyond saying that:

"We will respond directly to the FCC."