FCC Asks Court to Delay USF Challenge

The FCC has asked a court to hold off deciding a challenge

to its Universal Service Fund/intercarrier compensation reform order, saying

its petition is supported by the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association, Verizon, AT&T and others.

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners

and others who sued the FCC over the decision will oppose the FCC petition,

said NARUC.

The FCC argues in its petition that the court should hold

off since it is currently considering similar issues in petitions to reconsider

its decision last fall to reform the fund and migrate support from traditional

telephone to broadband. Those, says the FCC are "the sufficiency and scope

of the agency's new universal service system" and "the reasonableness

of the Commission's plan to reform its intercarrier compensation system."

The commission argues that letting it proceed first could narrow

the scope of questions "because the reconsideration petitions currently

pending before the FCC raise issues central to the case before this Court -- and

because the issues raised on reconsideration substantially overlap with those

raised in this litigation -- the Court should "hold the appeal in abeyance

pending the Commission's further proceedings," the FCC told the Tenth

Circuit Court of Appeals.

NARUC says it will fight vigorously for the case to proceed,

saying that the FCC petitions would answer only a handful of the issues they

raise in the suit.