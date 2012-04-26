FCC Approves Transfer of AT&T Spectrum to T-Mobile

The FCC nixed AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile spectrum, but

it was OK with valuable AWS spectrum traveling in the other direction.

T-Mobile said Wednesday that the FCC had approved AT&T's

transfer of spectrum in 12 of the top 20 markets to T-Mobile as part of its

multibillion dollar breakup fee after the FCC and Justice nixed the deal.

"We applaud the FCC for acting swiftly to approve the

transfer of these spectrum licenses," said Neville Ray, chief technology

officer, T-Mobile USA. During the proposed AT&T sale, T-Mobile had said it

had no plans to invest in its 4G rollout, not so now.

It plans to invest $4 billion on current and future voice

and data service, including a broad 2013 deployment of 4G, the company said,

adding that it needs even more spectrum to support it.

The FCC is still vetting Verizon's request that it approve

the transfer of valuable AWS spectrum from cable operators so that Verizon can

also boost its next generation wireless service.