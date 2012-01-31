FCC Approves Reform of Lifeline/Linkup Program

The FCC has taken another step toward moving

phone subsidies to broadband service.

The

FCC approved Tuesday, with a mix of partial concurrences and dissents, a

rulemaking and notice of inquiry to reform its Lifeline/Linkup program, which

provides subsidies phone service to eligible low-income participants.

The

reforms include starting the migration of the fund to broadband, as the FCC

last fall voted to do with the Universal Service Fund's high-cost fund (which

subsidizes service to rural and other hard-to-reach areas). It also essentially

gets rid of the linkup portion of the program, which incentivized sign-ups by

companies, or what FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called a "bounty"

for companies that were not working.

There

was unanimous support for broadband migration, as well as limiting waste, fraud

and abuse.

But

there was disagreement over whether some of the planned savings from reducing

waste, fraud and duplicative payments should be used to fund pilot broadband

migration programs--Commissioner Robert McDowell concurred, which is short of

approval--and the manner in which the FCC will require 100% recertification of

current eligible subs--a concurrence from Clyburn. The meeting was even delayed

for over an hour as some last minute negotiating went on, recalling the days of

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski said following the meeting that the way they were

able to come to agreement on a way forward with reforms was to agree on target

savings, but also a way to measure those savings. Commissioner Mignon Clyburn

said at the meeting she had problems with capping the program.

McDowell

dissented from the portions of the rulemaking that used the FCC Sec. 706

authority to buttress the move of the subsidy to broadband. That section

requires the FCC "to encourage the deployment of advanced

telecommunications to all Americans." McDowell has been leery of the FCC's

use of that broad mandate to justify broadband regulation.

Among

the major components of the reforms are creating a national accountability

database to weed out duplicative support and a database to check eligibility;

confining that subsidy to one per household -- Commissioner Mignon Clyburn had

issues with that and only concurred in that part; audits for eligible carriers receiving

more than $5 million in subsidies; cutting back support for service with high

activation fees; targeting $200 million in savings for 2012, and up to 2

billion over three years -- MCDowell said he was not convinced the number would

be that high.

Commissioner

McDowell said that the reforms put an exclamation point on the need to reform

the contribution side of the subsidies, pointing out that some consumers, not

all of them well-heeled cross subsidize the low-income participants.

McDowell

also criticized the pilot program proposal for already spending the some of

that $200 million savings, saying it was "fiscally imprudent" to

launch programs that could boost costs. The chairman countered that he thought

it would be "irresponsible" not to begin testing ideas for migrating

low income to broadband.

Clyburn

said she was concerned about the impact of putting a budget on the program, the

difficulties for some subs to comply with a certification requirement, and the

limit of one subsidy per household. She concurred, rather than voted yes, on

that limit, and thanked the chairman for teeing up in the notice of inquiry the

possibility of a "modest increase" in the subsidy for low income

homes with multiple adults who might need more than one subsidized line.