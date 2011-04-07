FCC Approves Pole-Attachment Reforms

As expected, the FCC voted Thursday to adopt reforms to its

pole-attachment rules in the interests of promoting broadband deployment.

Those included lowering rates utility pole owners can

charge for telecom service (as much as $20 per foot per year) to about the same

as the cable rate of about $7 per foot per year. The FCC also voted to

boost wireless access to poles and to set a deadline for utility companies to

allow attachments.

The change will mean cable companies won't have to pay more

for their telecom offerings, either, which could mean hundreds of millions of

dollars in savings.

The FCC also issued a notice of inquiry on easing rights of

way and tower citing and what are current impediments including length of the

permit process, again as a way to speed broadband deployment.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called pole

attachments the "blood and guts" of broadband deployment, one of

several efforts to make the point that while it did not sound like a sexy

issue, it was a critical one to the FCC's and administration's goal of

promoting wired and wireless broadband.

By giving wireless companies access to the top of poles, for

instance, Genachowski said it could spur billions of dollars in investment

in new distributed antenna systems (DAS) for better wireless broadband service.

The chairman said that currently, the pole-attachment

process is so unpredictable and takes so long and costs so much that it

discourages buildouts.

"Having determined that broadband is not being

reasonably and timely deployed to all Americans [in its most recent broadband

report], the Commission is required by Section 706 of the Telecommunications

Act to 'take immediate action to accelerate deployment...by removing barriers

to infrastructure investment," Genachowski said, adding that "our

actions today, are central to carrying out that duty."

The FCC's latest 706 report, issued last summer, was the first

time it had concluded that broadband was not being rolled out in a timely

fashion and used that to help buttress the network neutrality rulemaking and

other moves to advance its national broadband plan, including the pole

attachment rule change and a separate vote Thursday to extend FCC voice roaming

oversight to data roaming.

"CTIA applauds the Chairman and Commissioners for taking

concrete steps to address key issues affecting wireless broadband

infrastructure deployment," said the wireless association in a statement.

"Regarding pole attachments, CTIA commends the FCC for affirming

wireless providers' rights to attach to utility poles, including the tops of

poles to enable greater signal coverage, and establishing timelines that should

provide certainty to attachers and pole owners."

The FCC said its authority to regulate those rates came from

its Communications Act authority to "ensure that rates, terms, and

conditions for pole attachments by cable television systems and providers of

telecommunications services are just and reasonable."

The notice of inquiry is to investigate rights-of-way and

tower-citing issues, including "dispute mediation."

The votes on the items were unanimous unlike an earlier voteon data roaming that divided the commission over party lines and over whether

the FCC was properly exercising its authority.

Not surprisingly, utility companies were not happy with the

news. They had argued in comments that the FCC was shifting the cost from

telecom companies to its ratepayers.

"The new rules reduce the already subsidized rates that

carriers pay for pole attachments, and they impose additional access

requirements that cut corners on safety," said the Utilities Telecom

Council. "While the FCC claims that these rules will promote broadband

deployment, as a practical matter they won't promote access for pole

attachments into unserved areas and they won't necessarily reduce the

rates that consumers pay for broadband services."

Genachowski warned at the Thursday meeting that he expected

those rates would come down and the FCC might have to step in if that were not

the case.

Saying that reforming the rates should reduce pole rental

costs in rural areas by more than 50%, and be a spur to deployment in those

areas, Genachowski said: "We expect these benefits to occur, and

would be concerned - and would seriously consider modifying our approach to

this issue - if we did not see evidence that these benefits were indeed

occurring."

AT&T was not happy that the price breaks for pole attachments

did not extend to the rates it pays as a "traditional phone company" subject

to "monopoly-era agreements negotiated in the early to mid 20th Century

that are up to 14 times higher than their broadband competitors. "