FCC Approves OneWeb Satellite Broadband U.S. Access

The FCC has unanimously approved global satellite-delivered broadband service OneWeb's request to deliver its service in the U.S. market but with some conditions and caveats.



The chairman had proposed granting the permission earlier this month.



The FCC said OneWeb's petition prompted other potential satellite web services to also ask for access.



Related: FCC Seeks Input on Broadband in MTEs



The declaratory ruling grants access by 720 satellites in a low-earth orbit satellite system that can reach everywhere in the country. That grant includes access to bands used by other networks.



The grant is conditioned on the outcome of a pending proceeding updating rules for fixed satellite systems, which will establish the final sharing criteria, and another pending item on spectrum sharing.



OneWeb board members include Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Qualcomm executive chairman Paul Jacobs. Investors include Qualcomm, Virgin and Hughes.



Related: Broadband Coalition Proposes New Fixed Wireless Service



Commissioner Michael O'Rielly called the OneWeb plan ambitious, with some questions remaining about the scope of issues like in-line interference and orbital debris. He said he generally agreed with the item but had concerns about those issues.



He called this a first step and said that the wireless and satellite industries are on a collision course.



Pai said the item was an effort to harness high-speed access for everyone via the non-geostationary plan that could reach the hardest-to-reach areas.



He said the FCC's International Bureau is reviewing those additional asks for spectrum for other satellite broadband efforts and hoped to be able to approve more low-earth geostationary broadband services.