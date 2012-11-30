FCC Approves LPFM Item

The FCC voted unanimously Friday to allow for more low-power

FM stations, particularly in urban areas where adjacent-channel restrictions

had restricted their numbers. While it was not a TV issue, it was an item about

increased media ownership and media voices diversity, an issue FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski was been criticized about in the TV space.

Genachowski pointed out that the vote was an example of

Republicans and Democrats working together to create new opportunities for

programming and diversity everywhere, rural and urban. He called it "a big

step to empower community voices, promote media diversity and enhance local

programing." Genachowski said he knew.

To make that point, and in an unusual move for an FCC public

meeting, Reps. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and Lee Terry (R-Neb.) both members of the

House Communications Subcommittee and principal backers of boosting low-power

FM opportunities via the Local Community Radio Act, appeared at the meeting and

spoke in glowing terms about the commission's radio diversity initiative. It

was an unusual appearance, a point made by commissioner Robert McDowell, who

said of the legislators' presence. "It is a rare opportunity to be

directly overseen by our overseers."

Doyle said LPFM was a tough fight in Congress and thanked

the FCC for its action. "You guys did it, and you did it right," said

Terry. He called it a big deal, and said it would provide a "tapestry of

voices that is really going to enhance communities and culture."

Craig Aaron, president of Free Press, one of those who have

criticized the FCC over what he sees as a rush to vote on TV and radio media

ownership rule revisions without sufficiently vetting their impact on

diversity, tweeted Friday as the FCC prepared the LPFM vote: "Hey @FCC,

doesn't it feel great when you do something for the public? Glad to see #LPFM

order. Can't wait to hear new voices on the air!"

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said the LPFM diversity item

would create a communications landscape "more reflective of the greatness

of this nation." She said radio remains a vital tool for the needs of the

nation, citing emergency information access during Hurricane Sandy. Commissioner

Jessica Rosenworcel said there was "still great value and art in community

broadcasting." She called Terry one of the true heroes of community

broadcasting, added that she should know since as a staffer for the Senate

commerce Committee she worked on a similar Senate bill. Rosenworcel called the

item balanced and one that would create new opportunities while protecting

full-power stations.

Commissioner Ajit Pai also praised the diversity potential

of the new applications, but said that he supported the item in part because it

codified that second-adjacent-channel waiver requests would be contingent on a

showing that there be no interference to existing stations, but said it should also have included a requirement that adjacent full-power stations be served with a

copy of the waiver request so they could weigh in sooner if they had issues.