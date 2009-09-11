FCC Approves KTVT, KTXA Channel Move

The FCC has approved the move of CBS's KTVT Fort

Worth, Texas from channel 11 to channel 19.

In an order released Friday, the FCC said it was in

the public interest to allow for the move, which also requires KTXA there to

move from its digital ch. 19 position to ch. 29.

The FCC has been flexible in letting stations

strike deals among themselves to try and resolve problems of lost viewership

after the June 12 switch to digital. The request for the double switch was filed

jointly by KTVT and the owners of KTXA.

CBS had told the FCC that KTVT had lost 57% of its

over-the-air audience after the switch, and that getting viewers to rescan their

converter boxes for its new post-transition digital channel had not helped

reclaim many of those viewers.

The commission said it was in the public interest

to allow the switch and to make it effective immediately on publication in the

Federal Register.

The FCC has had to work with two or three dozen

stations that had major issues with signal loss after the transition, granting

temporary authority for channel moves and power boosts, as well as some

permanent moves like the one approved Friday.