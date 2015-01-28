FCC Appoints Downloadable Security Committee
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday announced the appointment of 18 members to a new committee that will help the agency pursue a successor the CableCARD.
That group, called the Downloadable Security Technology Advisory Committee (DSTAC), is comprised of 18 members (Multichannel Newsidentified most of them last week as the FCC was finalizing its list)
