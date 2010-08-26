FCC Appeals Fox Indecency Ruling

The FCC, with the backing of the Justice Department, has

appealed a Second Circuit's Court of Appeals decision that its indecency

enforcement policy is unconstitutionally vague, saying the ruling was

unnecessarily broad and made coming up with

a new indecency enforcement policy that would pass muster with the

courts a "seeming impossibility."

In a

petition for rehearing by either the same three-judge panel or the full

court, the FCC said that the court had "all but ignored" the specific

facts of the case, which was about fleeting profanities

in Billboard awards show broadcasts on Fox, to the focus on other

decisions that the court "believed rendered the Commission's underlying

context-based

framework...unconstitutionally vague."



The FCC hassignaled it would likely challenge the Fox decision earlier this week in

a filing to the same court on ABC's challenge to its indecency fine ofnudity on NYPD Blue.



The FCC said

that as it stood, the Fox decision prevented it from enforcing its

indecency policy without both developing a regime that deemphasizes

contextual analysis, which the court said led to

the unconstitutional vagueness of the policy's application, while at

the same time "respects the Supreme Court's endorsement of a contextual

analysis."



The commission

called that a "seeming impossibility," and said the court would need to

rehear the case. It cited "decisions of the Supreme Court, this Court,

and the D.C. Circuit that have been created by

the panel's misapplication of constitutional vagueness analysis."



It said that the court's sweeping ruling was at odds with the Supreme Court's decision in the 1987 Pacifica Case that context wa "all important," adding: "The panel's decision thus conflicts with Pacifica and fails to adhere to this Court's (and the D.C. Circuit's) rejection of earlier challenges to the Commission's definition of indecency. "

The FCC took

a shot at cable in its filing. It said the ruling might force it to

return to a "failed enforcement policy" that would allow broadcasters to

mirror the "foul language" and "coursening

of public entertainment" the commission ascribes to other media, "such

as cable."

"The FCC and the Justice Department are today asking the federal court of appeals in New York to reconsider its decision in Fox v. FCC," said FCC General Counsel Austin Schlick. "The three-judge panel's decision in July raised serious concerns about the Commission's ability to protect children and families from indecent broadcast programming. " That said, Schlick added: "The Commission remains committed to empowering parents and protecting children, and looks forward to the court of appeals' further consideration of our arguments."

"The FCC's challenge of the Second Circuit ruling is an important step in the right direction," said PTC President Tim Winter. "Without Supreme Court action, the Second Circuit ruling would kick down the door for indecent content to be aired at any time of day over the public airwaves - even in front of children," said PTC President Tim Winter.

The Supreme Court has not been asked to rehear the case, but it is widely expected to be appealed to the high court if the Second Circuit does not grant the petition for rehearing, or by one or the other side if it does take the appeal and render a new ruling.

The National Association of Broadcasters declined comment.