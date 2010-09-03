FCC and Title II: All Options Said To Be Still On Table

Network neutrality stakeholders are split over whether the FCC's

Title II reclassification proposal will be put on the back burner while the

commission seeks more comment on its network neutrality rulemaking proposal,

but a senior FCC official suggests the burner is still hot.

Asked whether the comment requests precludes action on Title II,

the official, speaking on background, said: "All options remain on the

table."

Those include FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's so-called

"Third Way" proposal of reclassifying broadband transmissions under

some Title II common carrier regs but not applying the rest, imposing the

full-blown Title II framework, and keeping broadband under the more lightly

regulated Title I information services regime.

Vetting those options was prompted by a federal appeals court

decision that the FCC had not justified its authority to enforce its Internet

openness guidelines against Comcast for blocking BitTorrent file uploads.

"The FCC staff is busy reviewing and analyzing an extensive

record of more than 50,000 comments in the broadband framework proceeding,"

said the official, "which only closed a few weeks ago. Securing a solid

legal foundation for broadband policy is too important an issue to rush,"

the source said.

The FCC's deadline for final comment on the network neutrality

rulemaking proceeding will not be before at least December, while the

just-released tentative agenda for the FCC's Sept. 23 meeting makes no mentionof Title II reclassfication.