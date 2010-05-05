FCC to Adopt "Title II Lite" Approach to Web Regulation

The FCC will unveil on May 6 its legal approach to clarifying its

authority to regulate the Internet. A senior FCC official describes it

as somewhere between a "weak Title I and overly burdensome Title II"

approach.

"The Chairman will seek to restore the status quo as

it existed prior to the court decision in order to fulfill the

previously stated agenda of extending broadband to all Americans,

protecting consumers, ensuring fair competition, and preserving a free

and open Internet," said the official.

The status quo had been a

Title I "information services" designation for broadband, which meant a

light regulatory hand and no access mandates. But a federal court said

the FCChad not justified its network management decision against Comcast underTitle I, so the FCC went back to the drawing board.

"The

Chairman will outline a ‘third way' approach between a weak Title I and a

needlessly burdensome Title II approach," the official said, adding

that it would "1) apply to broadband transmission service only the small

handful of Title II provisions that, prior to the Comcast decision,

were widely believed to be within the Commission's purview, and 2) would

have broad up-front forbearance and meaningful boundaries to guard

against regulatory overreach."

How much broadband service

providers will complain about the classificaion depends on how much the

FCC forebears, says one veteran industry official, but either way, "they

aren't going to like it."

The FCC had no official comment on the

details of the proposal.

The move comes in the wake of pressure

from the top two Democrats on the House and Senate FCC oversight

committees, who sent a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

Wednesday saying he should consider a Title II regime with forbearance

(essentially not applying some of the Title II regs) as one route to

clarifying its Internet regulatory authority.

Free Press, which

has been pushing for Title II reclassification, was pleased, though with

a caveat. "The FCC is sending a clear signal that they are backing away

from the cliff," said Free Press President Josh Silver, referring a

report earlier in the week that Genachowski was leaning against

reclassification. "It appears they are charting a path toward a sensible

broadband policy framework that will protect consumers and promote

universal access. This is extremely welcome news."

The caveat:

"We reserve judgment, however, on whether the FCC has gone far enough to

protect consumers with this new proposal."

However, Bruce

Mehlman, co-chair of Internet Innovation Alliance, was not heartened.

"If the goal is maximizing broadband deployment and adoption under the

Broadband Plan, new regulations such as these will not help," he said.

"This sounds more like a political solution likely to imperil investment

than a policy initiative that tackles actual challenges in the

marketplace." IIA members include fiber-maker Corning and AT&T,

though AT&T itself was not commenting until it saw specifics,

according to a spokesman.

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association had no comment.

One key element will be whether one of

the things the FCC forbears is the Title II common carrier requirement

to open broadband networks to competitors. That is likely to be one of

the carve-outs. Not even Free Press was asking for that in its push for

some form of Title II classification.