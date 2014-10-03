FCC Adds New Drop Box For Comcast/TWC Comments

The FCC has created an alternative to its electronic comment filing system (ECFS) for comments on the Comcast/Time Warner Cable/Charter/SpinCo transaction, as it did with network neutrality comments, and for the same reason.

Comments can now be emailed to ComcastTWCMerger@fcc.gov. They will still go into the official record.

An FCC spokesperson said the reason was that given the high-volume of comments on the proposed merger, and to avoid the same problems the FCC had with network neutrality comments—more than 3.7 million of them—which slowed/crashed the system, it wanted another avenue for people to comment rather than having to go through ECFS. The comments will still ultimately be posted in ECFS, however.

