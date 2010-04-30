FCC to Address Broadband Initiatives at May 20 Meeting

The FCC has announced its tentative agenda for the May 20

meeting, and it includes a number of broadband-related initiatives, including

ones on pole attachments and reforms to the e-rate program to make it easier to

get broadband to schools and libraries.

As part of the plan, the commission is proposing

"ensuring nondiscriminatory, just, and reasonable access to utility

poles."

Also on the agenda is a report on wireless competition and an

order freeing up 25 MHz of spectrum from the WCS band for mobile broadband,

part of its plan to free up spectrum from a number of users, including

broadcasters.