FCC Activates Reporting System for Hurricane Irma

The FCC has activated its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) in counties in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in the face of Hurricane Irma, a category 5 that is devastating the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the FCC is still collecting information on the state of communications in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

DIRS is a voluntary web-based reporting system that communications outlets—broadcast, cable, wireless, wireline—use to keep the FCC apprised of the status of their communications infrastructure.

Counties being asked to report are:

Puerto Rico—Aguadilla, Aguas Buenas, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Bayamon, Caguas, Camuy, Canovanas, Carolina, Catano, Ceiba, Corozal, Culebra, Dorado, Fajardo, Florida, Guaynabo, Gurabo, Hatillo, Humacao, Isabela, Juncos, Las Piedras, Loiza, Luquillo, Manati, Maunabo, Morovis, Naguabo, Naranjito, Quebradillas, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Lorenzo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Vieques, Yabucoa.

Virgin Islands—St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas