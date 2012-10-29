FCC Activates Alert System

The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB) has activated its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) in the face of Hurricane Sandy

DIRS is a voluntary, web-based system that wireless, wireline, broadcast, cable and VoIP providers can use to report on the status of their communications infrastructure.

The FCC is asking those providers to submit info ASAP on communications outages, restoration efforts and whether they are on commercial or auxiliary power and whether they have access to fuel.

DIRS can be accessed at https://www.fcc.gov/nors/disaster/ or under e-filing on the Commission's main webpage or PSHSB webpage.

The FCC is looking for its first report by 10 a.m. Tuesday and each succeeding day at 10 a.m. until the FCC deactivates the alert.

"Communications providers that serve an area listed below and that have already provided contact information in DIRS will be sent an e-mail requesting that they provide the above-referenced status information through DIRS," the FCC said. "We encourage all communications providers that have not already logged onto DIRS to input their contact information, to do so as soon as possible."

The FCC is particularly interested in the following communities: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham in Connecticut; the District of Columbia; and Kent, New Castle, Sussex, all Delaware.