FCC 25 Mbps Decision Draws Diverse Crowd

The FCC drew understandably mixed reactions from Washington communications players to its vote Jan. 29 to make 25 Mbps the new high-speed broadband threshold for its Sec. 706 determination of whether advanced telecom is being deployed in timely fashion nationwide.

The commission concluded that deployment was not timely and also sought suggestions on how to make it so.

Public Knowledge praised the move, but suggested the FCC should be aiming for the 100 Mbps in the National Broadband Plan. FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel also suggested that was the prize the agency should have its eyes on.

