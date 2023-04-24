‘Fatal Attraction;’ ‘Stone Cold Takes On America’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (April 24-30)

Paramount Plus’s reboot of the 1980’s Fatal Attraction movie tops the list of shows premiering this week across cable and streaming services.

Fatal Attraction premieres April 30 and is a retelling of the 1987 thriller movie starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Anne Archer. Paramount Plus’s eight-episode series stars Alyssa Jirrels, Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

Also debuting April 30 is A&E’s reality series Stone Cold Takes on America featuring WWE legend Steve "Stone Cold" Austin taking on jobs and activities performed by everyday people, according to the network.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 24-30 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 25 – Family Legacy (reality series) – Paramount Plus

April 26 – Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (returning series) – Comedy Central

April 26 – Saint X (drama) – Hulu

April 27 – Firefly Lane (returning series) – Netflix

April 27 – Love & Death (drama) – HBO Max

April 28 – Citadel (drama) – Prime Video

April 28 – Clock (movie) – Hulu

April 28 – Couples Therapy (returning series) – Showtime