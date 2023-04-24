‘Fatal Attraction;’ ‘Stone Cold Takes On America’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (April 24-30)
A list of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Paramount Plus’s reboot of the 1980’s Fatal Attraction movie tops the list of shows premiering this week across cable and streaming services.
Fatal Attraction premieres April 30 and is a retelling of the 1987 thriller movie starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Anne Archer. Paramount Plus’s eight-episode series stars Alyssa Jirrels, Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.
Also debuting April 30 is A&E’s reality series Stone Cold Takes on America featuring WWE legend Steve "Stone Cold" Austin taking on jobs and activities performed by everyday people, according to the network.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 24-30 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 25 – Family Legacy (reality series) – Paramount Plus
April 26 – Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (returning series) – Comedy Central
April 26 – Saint X (drama) – Hulu
April 27 – Firefly Lane (returning series) – Netflix
April 27 – Love & Death (drama) – HBO Max
April 28 – Citadel (drama) – Prime Video
April 28 – Clock (movie) – Hulu
April 28 – Couples Therapy (returning series) – Showtime
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By David Bloom