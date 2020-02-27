FandangoNow Available on Amazon Fire TV

NBCUniversal owned FandangoNow is available on Amazon Fire TVs, according to Variety.

The streaming service offers more than 100,000 movies and TV shows such as Bombshell, Uncut Gems, and Knives Out. FandangoNow is also available on services such as Roku, Google Chromecast, Android, iOS, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs as well as others.

FandangoNow can be streamed on any Fire TV device including the Fire TV stick and the Fire TV Cube. FandangoNow is also available on Facebook Portal and Oculus VR headsets.