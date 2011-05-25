Fair Use Fans Call for More PROTECTIP Act Changes

Fair use fans including Public

Knowledge, the American Library Association, and the Electronic Frontier

Foundation continue to have problems with the Preventing Real Online Threats to

Economic Creativity and Theft of Intellectual Property (PROTECT IP) Act of 2011.

That is the reintroduction by

Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) of the legislation targeting

overseas online IP pirates that is scheduled for mark up May 26 in his

committee.

A baker's dozen groups signed onto

a letter to Leahy and ranking member Charles Grassley (R-IA) saying the bill

had improved since its version in the last Congress--narrowing some of the

definitions to avoid overbreadth--but still needed work.

Their principal issues are what

they see as the bill's permission for ISPs to "interfere" with Domain

Name look-up services (DNS)--in the effort, which the groups do support, of

preventing intellectual property theft.

"It is critical that the

Committee, before endorsing such a change to U.S. law, explore whether DNS blocking would likely result in a

sufficient decrease in for-profit Internet piracy to justify taking such

risks," they write. Their concern, they say, is that allowing ISPS to

"tamper" with DNS responses would set a precedent for internet

blocking that other countries could use to suppress speech.

They are also concerned about

making "information tools" subject to the bill's jurisdiction, which

they argue ""makes nearly every actor on the Internet potentially

subject to enforcement orders under the bill, raising new policy questions

regarding government interference with online activity and speech."

The major studios and unions have

come out solidly behind the bill as a needed tool to combat the piracy of

digital TV shows and movies that threatens jobs, profits, and the ability to

securely program to a growing broadband delivery model.