Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify on Hill

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on the Hill next week, according to the bipartisan leadership of the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

Facebook has been at the center of criticism over the use of Facebook user data by a third party, Cambridge Analytica, without those users knowledge of consent, information used to build profiles then sold to political campaigns, including President Trump's.

Facebook has said Analytica should not have gotten access to that data without permission

The hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 10 a.m.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online," said Committee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.). "We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th," said Walden and Pallone."

Zuckerberg had said he would be happy to testify if he were the "right person." Walden and Pallone said last week he clearly was and extended the formal invitation.

Senate leaders also want him to testify, so there could be a hearing on that side of the Capitol as well.

The Federal Trade Commission has also confirmed Facebook is the target of a probe over the Analytica data sharing.