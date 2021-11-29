Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Leads Off House Sec. 230 Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has lined up Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen as its lead-off witness for a Dec. 1 hearing--"Holding Big Tech Accountable: Targeted Reforms to Tech's Legal Immunity."--on legislation to curb social media sites' immunity from civil liability over third-party content. That's according to a just-released list of the Democratic witnesses. No Republican witnesses were listed.



Haugen created quite a stir on Capitol Hill in a testimony in which she revealed internal Facebook research showing the company knew its Instagram platform could be harmful to some teens. Facebook countered that the research also showed that most teens said it was helpful and that the information on those who said otherwise was useful feedback for potential changes to the platform to address that concern.



But legislators on both sides of the aisle were unconcerned and more hearings, like Wednesday's were lined up as they decided how to respond.

Also: Gizmodo to Publish Leaked Facebook Internal Research



Wednesday's hearing will feature two panels. Panel one leads off with Haugen, former Facebook product manager, followed by Rashad Robinson, president, Color of Change, and James Steyer, founder and CEO, Common Sense Media.



Panel two will include from the Democratic side: Karen Kornbluh, director, Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative and senior fellow, The German Marshall Fund of the United States; attorney Carrie Goldberg; Matt Wood, VP of policy and general counsel, Free Press Action; and Dr. Mary Anne Franks, law professor at the University of Miami School of Law and president and legislative & tech policy director at the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. ■