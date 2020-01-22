Facebook Watch Extends ‘Red Table Talk’ Franchise

Facebook Watch said it made a new deal with Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios that will keep the daytime series Red Table Talk on the platform for three years and extend the franchise with a new series featuring musician Gloria Estefan and her family.

Red Table Talk features three generations of women from one family discussion timely social and personal issues with celebrity guests and experts.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to be in business with such wonderful partners and are thrilled to expand the Red Table Talk franchise with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Estefans and Westbrook Studios,” said Mina Lefevre, head of development & programming for Facebook Watch. “Red Table Talk is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch. We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about.”

Red Table Talk is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori serving as executive producers.

Red Table Talk with the Pinkett Smith family features Jada Pinkett Smith her daughter Willow Smith and month Adrienne Banfield Norris.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Red Table Talk: The Estefans will feature Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan, a rising musician, and her niece Lili Estefan, a daytime Emmy Award winner.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” said Estefan. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”