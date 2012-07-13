Facebook: No Decision Yet on Letting Kids In

Facebook has told the Hill that it has not yet decided

whether or not to open its social network to kids. Its policy is currently to

exclude the 12-and-under set from putting their faces in the book, but

according to reports, including cited by Facebook itself, millions of kids do

so anyway.

The company is considering a sort of general amnesty,

allowing kids to join the network with their parents' permission, but told key

legislators that "at this point, we have made no final decision whether to

change our current approach of prohibiting children under 13 from joining

Facebook."

Reps. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Joe Barton (R-Texas) the

bipartisan duo bent on boosting online privacy protections for everybody in

general and kids in particular, are not satisfied with

the answer they got from Facebook to their questions about how they would

handle that transition.

"The company didn't directly respond to concerns about

how the site would handle kids under 12, especially with regard to data

collection and sharing policies, nor if it will target advertising to child

users," said the legislators in a joint release.

"While we appreciate Facebook's response to our

letter," said Barton in a statement, "we still have the same serious

concerns. The company made it clear they have made no final decision about

opening the site to those under 12 so they are not in a position to answer our

specific questions at this point."

Markey added: "I will continue to monitor this

situation and look forward to receiving further clarity on any plans Facebook

may have for children under 13."

Markey and Barton are co-chairs of the Congressional Privacy

Caucus and co-sponsors of a kids do-not-track bill. Markey is also a chief

architect of children's online privacy legislation.