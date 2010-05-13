Facebook The Nation: Social Net Site Launches Congress Page

Facebook has given Congress its own page, the site announced Thursday (May 13).



The page will list member's own pages--there are over 300, says Facebook--a majority of Congress--as well as feature news about both Congress and the site. "We hope this will encourage even more use of social technologies like Facebook by politicians and government agencies to interact with and serve their constituents," said Facebook Public Policy Director Tim Sarapani in announcing the page.

One of the first listings is a Facebook Hill briefing for staffers only.

Facebook already has a Facebook and Government page featuring over 33 agencies, including the FCC.