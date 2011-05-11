FacebookDraws Hill Fire Over Privacy

Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Joe Barton 9R-tex.), something of a

privacy issue tag-team as co-chairs of the House Privacy Caucus, have

asked Facebook CEO Mark Zucerkberg to answer questions about privacy

vulnerabilities.

A May 11 story in the Wall Street Journal reported that

a "security vulnerability" that allowed advertisers and other third

parties to access accounts and personal information.

While Facebook has said the problem has been fixed, the

legislators want to know how it happened, which it was allowed to persist

undetected for so long--the Journal reported it had been going on "for

years, and whether it could happen again.

The pair also wrote Facebook back in October after

reports third parties had gathered info about Facebook users. "This

issue cannot be ignored," they said, "and our concerns

about Facebook's privacy policies are continuously increasing."

They wants answers by June 2 to questions including:

"What is Facebook's estimate of the magnitude of

the data leakage?

"What is Facebook doing to inform users of the leakage of personal

data? Has Facebook informed users of options to address the problem?

"What is Facebook's estimate of the duration of the problem? What

policies and procedures does Facebook have in place to ensure

that Facebook applications do not share users' personal information,

including account information, with third parties without users'

permission?

"Is the access by third party applications a violation of Facebook's

privacy policy?"